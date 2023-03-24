Letter to the Editor: The GOP isn’t the part of Lincoln or small government anymore

In 1865 Abraham Lincoln and General Grant defeated the confederacy and saved the Union.

Lincoln was then a member of the new Republican Party.

Now much of the GOP is a mean-spirited bunch of bigots.

In a majority of GOP controlled states, laws are being passed that overwhelming discriminate against LGBTQ citizens. The main target of these ignorant lawmakers are trans people. By outlawing special medical treatment of trans children, this means the party of small government is using the government to come between parents and doctors who are specialists in trans care. All under the phony justification of … ”saving the children.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a prime example. He is the fascist leader of Florida whose tenure in office has been a constant campaign against the LGBTQ community — and anyone who crossed him.

A possible GOP presidential candidate?