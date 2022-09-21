Letter to the Editor: The inconvenient truth of Great Britain and the fanfare surrounding the royal family

While the world watched the burial of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III — of which President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and many other world “leaders” attended — may we look back upon how the royal family came to be and question why we still kneel before them.

The royal family is based upon armies taking over thousands of acres of farmland, putting the conquered to work as slaves (serfs), extracting crops, imposing taxes upon those people while they lived in poverty, conquering the world and removing natural resources such as the diamonds for the crown jewels while enslaving native people in the mines of South Africa or the slave trade and taxes on the cotton plantations of the original colonies of America.

We threw them out once for taxation without representation. We chastise billionaires for income inequality and tax loopholes (yet the royals pay no income or inheritance taxes), and yet we have the leader of the free world and his wife (with a doctorate in education) attend the Queen’s funeral.

Think about that the next time you see a newscast about income inequality, racial inequality, billionaire tax loopholes, etc.

Oh, and I forgot: not only did the president and first lady fly over on Air Force One, they had their car sent over separately. Think about the hydrocarbons to do that! Oh my God, an inconvenient truth.

