Letter to the Editor: The Inflation Reduction Act should be called the ‘Green Pork’ Act
Frisco
Kudos to C.J. Milmoe for listing all the ridiculous items in the Inflation Reduction Act.
According to this administration, we have very little inflation. So why do we need the Inflation Reduction Act?
The people in Washington, D.C., know nothing about what is going on in real America. They live in their own fantasy world.
“Green pork” is a good name for what is going on here.
