Letter to the Editor: The left and right share values, but disagree on solutions

In response to Susan Knopf’s recent commentary, I was flabbergasted that she embraces the talking point that “(President Joe) Biden didn’t cause, ignite, or exacerbate the Pedestrian immigration on the southern border.” Wow! In other words: Don’t believe your lying eyes; nothing to see here. The fact is: compared to the year before Biden, the contrast is downright staggering.

And I love the euphemism she uses: “pedestrian immigration.” Conjures up a bunch of pedestrians crossing the street in New York City. This is rich. It should be uncontrolled illegal border crossings.

This is still the law of the land. Biden is circumventing the law. He is breaking his oath of office. The far-left approach to government is: The crime rate is going up, boys; let’s just legalize more things.

What’s next? Legalizing undocumented bank withdrawals — bank robbery? For the record, the political left and right share mostly the same values, but we disagree on the proposed solutions. We all want to be compassionate, but not all people wanting to come here are “decent people whose towns are destroyed by cartels.”

Yeah, now they are getting raped by cartels and coyotes, courtesy of U.S. immigration malpractice. We need an orderly system to separate the wheat from the chaff. There is nothing wrong with legal immigration.

Todays’ chaos is nothing like the immigrants coming to Ellis Island in early 1900. They turned people away based on health and ability to contribute to Amerika. Let’s give vetted immigrants a green-card which can lead to citizenship (in 10 years) if they don’t get involved with crime.

This will prevent the far-left from buying votes for a while and keep their motives honest. As it stands now, the only clear path to anything I see is a path to surrendering the sovereignty of the US.