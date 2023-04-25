Letter to the Editor: The media and politicians are engaging in misguided attacks

As the owner of a mobile home park in Summit County, I continue to watch in frustration as politicians and media engage in misguided attacks on our industry.

There is no such thing as a mobile home park water problem as was described in a story written by Aspen Journalism titled “New Colorado bill aims to address water quality at mobile home parks” that was published in the Summit Daily News recently.

Water from every source in the state of Colorado is heavily regulated by the state public health agency in accordance with United States Environmental Protection Agency standards, and wherever there is an actual problem with water, in a mobile home park, or anywhere else, it is addressed under current law.

There is no basis for a different set of rules for mobile home parks from every other home, apartment, restaurant, hotel, prison, office or anywhere else water is consumed.

Our family has a condominium in Colorado which frequently has orange-tinted water.

In the past few years, the Colorado legislature has been attacking the mobile home park industry with a series of misguided, counter-productive laws which are making it more difficult, costly and risky to operate a mobile home park. As this continues, the incentives to close mobile home parks in favor of other uses which won’t be subject to all these new laws, rules and lawsuits, will grow and parks will close.

This is not a great way to address a shortage of housing in the state. Our industry participants have every incentive to provide good values to our customers, in the free market, if the legislature would stop inventing new ways to harass us.