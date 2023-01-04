Letter to the Editor: The meteorologists are wrong again in their forecast for Summit County

Pity the poor weather forecaster who tries to predict the weather for these mountains in Summit County. If I had $100 for every time they have been wrong, I’d be a very wealthy man. I am now despondently looking out on a blue-bird day when I expected that it would be snowing … lots. At least that was the prediction for this lovely morning.

I write two letters to the editor each winter which themes are skiing and snowboard safety and the inability of the weather folks to get it right up here. The first emanates from my fear of being hit when I am skiing by some out-of-control skier or snowboarder who rides with a devil-may-care attitude. The second regards my foolishness to plan my next day based upon what the weather people tell us.

“Oh well, they missed again,” is generally my thought when I sit, waiting for that snowstorm that allegedly would have added powder to the slopes. That those inches don’t materialize motivates me to want to write, “Stop it fellas and gals! You’ve blown it again, and Einstein’s famous adage very much applies to you. The definition of insanity is repeatedly erring at the same thing and getting the same results.”

But, I guess I am as equally guilt of being “nuts” as the weather people. I keep putting trust in their forecasts, and I keep getting disappointed.

I wish that there was some better way of knowing with certainty what the skies will be bringing us. Alas, I liken this prospect to the phrase, “Man plans; God laughs.” So are our circumstances here in our Summit County paradise. We can do no better than to receive with grace and gratitude what the weather brings us. It will be what it will be.