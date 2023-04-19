Letter to the Editor: The National Repertory Orchestra receives community support

Behind every impactful nonprofit organization is a supportive community!

I am writing to express sincere gratitude to our many community partners for making the National Repertory Orchestra’s music possible.

Based in Summit County, Colorado, the National Repertory Orchestra is a local organization with a global reach. Under the baton of Music Director Michael Stern, the National Repertory Orchestra develops the next generation of world-class musicians through our merit-based and tuition-free summer music festival.

This season the National Repertory Orchestra will celebrate its 30-year residency in Breckenridge and will welcome 80 young professional musicians along with an extraordinary lineup of guest artists and conductors.

The National Repertory Orchestra receives support from many community partners, including Breckenridge and Keystone ski resorts. With grant support from Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise, this season’s guest artists and conductors will arrive via Epic Mountain Express to Summit County. This cost-relieving service helps the orchestra deliver a robust concert schedule at affordable ticket prices, along with over 40 free interactive community performances for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you, Summit County, and thank you, Vail Resorts!