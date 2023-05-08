Letter to the editor: The nation’s mountain debt is an existential treat
Breckenridge
On the same day that Tony Jones’ column ran in the Summit Daily, which was April 28, the Denver Post’s lead story was about property tax increases for 2024. They reported a 33% increase for Denver county and a 47% increase for neighboring Douglas County. Summit County was not listed.
Property owners statewide will bay at the moon, but it will take a majority vote to unseat each offending state representative and senator, who no doubt rely on monetary donations from rich folks and organizations — those who would have howled even louder and reduced contributions had income taxes been raised.
Mr. Jones is right: the nation’s mounting debt constitutes an ever increasing existential threat. You have to be a bit less than bright to not realize that the rich individuals and corporations are not paying their fair share. I’m old enough to remember a 90% tax bracket, and there were legal deductions rightfully claimed. But still.
However politically uncomfortable, the nation’s debt solution may be a bottoms-up, not a top-down proposition.
