Letter to the Editor: The panelists at the Longevity Project event did an excellent job

The Longevity Project aims to “educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in the High Country.” This year the project focused on nutrition and stated a goal of “debunking nutritional fads and diets.”

As a local nutrition professional, I was intrigued by the choice to bring in Gary Taubes, a famous journalist and advocate of a low-carbohydrate/high-fat diet. The project reported four pieces on Peak Nutrition and concluded with an event to hear Taubes’ keynote.

Three local professionals: a registered dietitian, a naturopathic doctor and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s executive director started the night by highlighting their work with our local community members. They each were phenomenal and highlighted the different nutritional needs of Summit County residents. They talked about the importance of looking at nutrition uniquely with every individual. I agreed with each of them, diets do not work.

However, food is fuel and is a basic need for every human being. After the local panel was dismissed, Taubes took the stage and captured the audience’s attention by boldly stating that he was going to disagree with everything previously presented. I had assumed this was coming. What I had not anticipated was how most of his presentation then supported exactly what our panel had presented: diets don’t work. Nutrition science is evolving and has gaps.

Our county is filled with people dedicating their professional careers to helping our community members obtain health, which is one reason Summit County is so great.

Local health professionals, thank you for everything that you do for our community.

Local helpers, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center helpers, Public Health employees, counselors, reporters, friends, and neighbors, thank you.

Please don’t jump on the keto band wagon after hearing that science is flawed. Put yourself first, seek out information and find nutrition advice that is specific to you.