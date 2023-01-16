Letter to the Editor: The Poop Fairy is on strike, so pick up after your dog properly

Dear Kyle Aprill,

First let me say that I am glad that you found your dog companion of 12 years.

Second, I am appalled that you would let him out to do his business without escorting him to make sure that he does not wander into the street or run into a moose or a mountain lion. Where exactly do you think he doing his business?

Do us all favor, including your dog, and walk him on a leash and pick up after him. No one likes to see or step in dog poop.

And by the way, the Poop Fairy is on strike, so when you walk your dog on a path or a trail and pick up the poop in a plastic bag, please dispose of it properly in the appropriate receptacle.

Thanks.