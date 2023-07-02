Letter to the editor: The Postal Service is better at towing cars than delivering mail

The United States Postal Service office in Dillon sponsored a mass towing at their facility last night (June 22) while many locals and tourists were watching the Trevor Hall concert.

Four of us watched from the Arapaho Café around 6 p.m. as a fleet of tow trucks descended on the Postal Service parking lot, which by the way, has 99 parking spaces. We watched for an hour as truck after truck hauled away many, many cars, probably more than 20 or 30. The happy concert goers were soon depressed at the nearly $400 fee required to rescue their cars.

I blamed the town of Dillon for planning such a raid, but I was dead wrong. Nathan Johnson, Dillon’s town manager, told me this morning that they did not organize it. A postal clerk told me that the Postal Service was responsible.

In years past, the Postal Service did not bother most of those who parked in the lot after closing time. It would appear that these days, the Postal Service is much more efficient at towing cars than they are delivering mail.

Neither snow nor rain nor … gloom of night shall stay these couriers from towing your car.