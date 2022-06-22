Letter to the Editor: The process toward awakening is something we all need to do

So how do we awaken?

1. Volunteer to fight for the Ukraine in the trenches. (There are no agnostics in foxholes.) Just kidding.

2. Have a “near death experience.” Nah, too dangerous.

3. Wait until you’re about to die. That’ll work, but by that time it’s too late.

4. A two day solo. This is a Native American approach where you go alone with just survival food and water and commune with nature (The Great Spirit.) It works for some, but the ego will veto the experience every time.

5. Meditate. The ego will object every time.

6. Take a course “How to awaken to your Godliness” from the Bauhaus School of Design in Silverthorne. Guaranteed to work. The only trouble: this old “Seer Master” hasn’t yet written the course — but soon.