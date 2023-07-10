Letter to the editor: The property tax issue may force us to sell our homes

It is not easy to use 300 words to fix something that is rotten to the bone. The U.S. property tax system is the only tax that is not based on ability to pay. Taxes that push people out of their homes kill the “American dream” and ruin peoples lives.

On the other hand, thanks to our federal tax system, which gives states “freedom” to govern themselves, somehow we have to accept some level of responsibility to pay for services.

The property tax 101 town hall recently cleared nothing and did not answer this question: How come most people suddenly have to pay, in some cases, 100% more in property tax from one year to another. Most people who live in their homes for years have no intention to sell, but the government may force us to do so. We all are victims of American greed — an unhealthy and unrealistic market driven by the real estate industry. Maybe 33% for those who pay cash for million-dollar homes do not care, but for most of us who suddenly must pay more, this money goes straight from our savings accounts.

I don’t understand why our state elected officials don’t see that Proposition HH changes virtually nothing. We have to go from tax 101 to tax 2.0 and freeze taxes at the 2021 level and increase them by only the rate of inflation every other year.

Further, Proposition HH is totally unfair to the lodging industry since it does not treat short-term rentals the same as hotels and motels. We should have the same rate since these business operations generate income the same way.