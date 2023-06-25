Letter to the editor: The redevelopment proposed in Dillon is all wrong

Not surprising that Jake Porritt regards his proposed high-rise, high-density Breck/Vail/Keystone-wannabe project as a “beautification” of the Dillon lakefront. Funny, we’ve lived for several years in one of the low-rise, low-density condos near the lake and have always thought it was beautiful as is.

The problems with the proposal are not just its size but also its character. Dillon’s strongest and best feature is its relationship with the environment created by the lake and surrounding park areas. The proposal would replace the low-key Best Western and the historic Arapahoe Café, existing “unique ornaments” that don’t need to be enhanced at all, with a high-energy, quiet-night-spoiling, dark-sky-ruining hotel including an “indoor amphitheater” (i.e. “theater”?), changing the ambiance of the lake frontage and impacting residential buildings on three sides. The rendering boasts of a tall glass facade throwing bright light in all directions.

By the way, the master plan (also not included in the print edition – please print these!) shows a parking garage where Pug Ryan’s now stands — more beautification?

Council member John Woods noted that the scale of the project has to be large because whatever is built will have to be able to recoup the high price of the Best Western property. Why is the Best Western even in this project? If its cost is driving the project, why not leave it out — unless maybe the rest of the redevelopment can’t be cost-justified?

Isn’t it likely that if the hotel is built first, the rest of this grandiose project will probably never materialize, leaving the lakefront ambience spoiled but the town core much as it is today. We favor redevelopment away from the lake enhancing Dillon’s current walkable, casual, human-scaled atmosphere. But what is the point if we lose the unique quality of life afforded by our lakefront?