Letter to the Editor: The regulations on short-term rentals will hurt the community

I have owned a home in Summit County since January 2015. By renting our home as a short-term rental, we are able to afford to keep visiting every year. We have had zero complaints.

I wanted to clearly and expressly voice my opposition to all and any regulations for short-term rentals in Summit County and on Buffalo Mountain/ Wildernest.

For the last few years we have supported the small business economy in the county through our cleaning team, hot tub maintenance team, handyman, electricians, plumbers, painters and more. With these new regulations, they will impose a significant reduction in the amount of support we will be able to provide for those small businesses. Our revenue for cleaning and handy services will go from an average of $15,000 per year to $9,000 or less. This will hurt the locals who support our little business more than you can imagine.

I would love to point out a few items from the process that are not transparent or seem to align with the stated goals of the program