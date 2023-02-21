Letter to the Editor: The regulations on short-term rentals will hurt the community
Summit County
I have owned a home in Summit County since January 2015. By renting our home as a short-term rental, we are able to afford to keep visiting every year. We have had zero complaints.
I wanted to clearly and expressly voice my opposition to all and any regulations for short-term rentals in Summit County and on Buffalo Mountain/ Wildernest.
For the last few years we have supported the small business economy in the county through our cleaning team, hot tub maintenance team, handyman, electricians, plumbers, painters and more. With these new regulations, they will impose a significant reduction in the amount of support we will be able to provide for those small businesses. Our revenue for cleaning and handy services will go from an average of $15,000 per year to $9,000 or less. This will hurt the locals who support our little business more than you can imagine.
I would love to point out a few items from the process that are not transparent or seem to align with the stated goals of the program
- It seems that policies are changing with no actual due diligence (change from nights to stays with no analysis done). The community in Palm Springs is very different from Summit County. Snow birds often rent for months at a time. Their population is 50% larger than ours
- None of the proposals will actually help local housing. Based on what is being proposed I will raise my prices per night and only allow three nights per stay. This will hurt those in Denver who want to come up. The mountains will become even more unaffordable. I would love to see local housing built that are not zoned for rentals or have subsidies, not removing our ability to run a business and visit the county.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.