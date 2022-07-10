Letter to the Editor: The reversal of Roe v. Wade is disappointing; it’s time to vote
Dillon
I was disappointed by the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. In thinking about it over the past couple of weeks, however, I’m now hopeful that the court decision will ultimately benefit abortion rights.
I’m an example voter. I have conservative family members that base their vote solely on the abortion issue. I personally didn’t think Roe would be overturned, so abortion hasn’t been a “litmus test” voting issue for me.
Well now it is.
Going forward, I will verify that a candidate is pro-choice before I vote for them. In Pew research (circa last month), 61% of US adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Reversing Roe will have the net effect of turning a lot of nonactivist moderates (like me) into activists. It is forcing everyone to rethink exactly where they stand and this will ultimately be a good thing for reproductive rights.
Just vote.
