Letter to the editor: The rise in property tax bills is quite stunning, shocking

Even before I saw Scott Estill’s column on tax inflation, which was published May 18, I had been alerted to the whopping 60% rise in Summit County’s assessed value of my Dillon condo, and I set about doing something about it.

Scott was correct that the cutoff date for protesting is June 8. In addition, protestors are allowed only one submission. I found it impossible to access the online form that Summit County provided on its website, SummitCountyCO.gov. This website is definitely not very user friendly, but the folks in the Summit County Treasurer’s office certainly are.

So, I sent in my protest letter via email. I spelled out in detail such information as the square footage of my condo compared to other condo units that had been sold between 2020 and 2021 and the prices per square foot, the relevant years from which you ought include those comparative sales that are derivable from the County’s website. I included the age of my building, my appliances, aged flooring and the orientation of my unit (I do not have a view of the Dillion Reservoir). The one thing I did not mention but perhaps should have is that I live on a fixed income.

The rise in this tax rate is quite stunning and vastly exceeds any other inflationary item I can think of. I believe in paying taxes to support our agencies, schools, etc., and I have voted for increases in the mill rate we owners all pay.

However, these assessments are shocking as they have been levied throughout the different counties of Colorado. At the very least, I believe people ought to take the time to challenge what is now being asked of us. It seems only a matter of what is fair.