Letter to the Editor: The school board’s policy on inclusion is being misunderstood

I teach my students to seek first to understand and then to be understood. I implore our community to seek the same advice.

In the recent demonstrations of hatred and misunderstanding, it’s becoming apparent that the Summit School District board policy on a just and equitable education is becoming misconstrued and misunderstood.

The policy ensures that there is equal representation of points of view and characters in our curriculum. It protects justice and allows students to think critically about historical events. It promises all students in Summit County that they will be able to see themselves in the curriculum they are learning about. So I urge you, if you don’t understand the policy, talk to someone who does. Someone who is living and breathing it.

It simply ensures that all students belong here, and I have faith that is something this community can support. I’m thankful and proud of our board of education and administration. I’m excited about the direction we are moving.