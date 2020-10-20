Letter to the editor: The Sierra Club’s endorsements for 2020 elected office

The Sierra Club grassroots endorsement process began by examining each candidate’s record and distributing questionnaires. State volunteers held an initial vote. The national political team held a second vote to confirm the endorsements, selecting genuine environmental champions.

Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz announced the selection of the Biden/Harris ticket: “This partnership will prioritize climate and climate justice while restoring the United States as a global leader in tackling this crisis.”

Sierra Club endorses John Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate. He will prioritize public lands and conservation from Day 1. Hickenlooper will fight to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, enforce strict pollution emission standards, reinvent America’s transportation system, and accelerate use of wind and solar energy. He opposes selling public lands and supports funding to preserve wildlife corridors and the creation of climate change resilience through conservation efforts.

Rep. Joe Neguse is the Sierra Club’s choice for U.S. representative in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District. As a member of the Sustainable Energy and Environmental Coalition, Neguse works to advance policies that prioritize bold action on climate change, putting science before special interests. Neguse, Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet support the CORE Act, which preserves 400,000 acres of public land, establishes new wilderness areas and protects Camp Hale as a National Historic Landscape.

The Sierra Club endorses Karl Hanlon for state Senate District 8. Hanlon supports accelerating the shift to renewable energy through incentives to provide infrastructure for alternative fuel vehicles. Hanlon fights to protect public lands, including Bureau of Land Management land bordering Glenwood Springs threatened by a strip mine operation.

Rep. Julie McCluskie has worked tirelessly to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, updating Colorado’s oil and gas laws, putting health and safety first while protecting our air and water. The Sierra Club heartily endorses her reelection as representative for state House District 61.