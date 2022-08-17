Letter to the Editor: The signs posted this weekend in Breckenridge are ridiculous and an eye sore
Patrick Nowotny
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Eye Sore.
To see the neon signs lit up on the grounds of the Breckenridge arts center and parking garage was troubling. Is this what Breckenridge has become?
Visitors coming here to see the beauty of Breckenridge being greeted by these signs is ridiculous. But with the current mayor and town council, I guess it’s the new norm.
