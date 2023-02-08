Letter to the Editor: The Silverthorne Post Office is having delivery issues, too

In the middle of October, I ordered a gift on line from Macy’s for my granddaughter’s Oct. 29 birthday.

Macy’s sent it UPS, which delivered it to the Silverthorne Post Office for delivery, which then returned it to sender. This happened four times, and she still does not have her birthday gift.

On their mail I always put their P.O. box and street address as we don’t know how a company is going to send the gift, so there was no reason she could not receive her package.