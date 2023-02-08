Letter to the Editor: The Silverthorne Post Office is having delivery issues, too
Senath, Missouri
In the middle of October, I ordered a gift on line from Macy’s for my granddaughter’s Oct. 29 birthday.
Macy’s sent it UPS, which delivered it to the Silverthorne Post Office for delivery, which then returned it to sender. This happened four times, and she still does not have her birthday gift.
On their mail I always put their P.O. box and street address as we don’t know how a company is going to send the gift, so there was no reason she could not receive her package.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.