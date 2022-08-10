Letter to the Editor: The sky will be filled with satellites thanks to tbe SpaceX Starlink system

Columnist Tony Jones, next time you look upward with an open mind, you might want to have a search-engine handy.

When I saw the exact same type of event that you did, it took about 20 seconds for an online search to explain what you and I both saw. While extraordinary, nothing more than Elon Musk’s latest venture to cover the Earth with satellite internet, the SpaceX Starlink system. The system requires thousands of satellites, being launched in batches of 50 or more, and shortly after launch and deployment, they chase each other across the sky until they establish their individual orbits. Just check YouTube for the many videos of these launch events.

Unfortunately, a side effect will be that it will be rare to look up in the early evening and not see a satellite passing overhead. Astro-photographers aren’t exactly happy about it all. Perhaps, have a little faith in Drake’s equation.