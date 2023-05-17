Letter to the editor: The substance-free prom event was a huge success
The Summit After Prom Committee
The 2023 Summit After Prom — an all-night, substance free party — on Saturday, April 29 was a huge success with a record 237 high school students in attendance!
Thank you so much to those who made this event possible, including: The Summit Foundation, Education Foundation of the Summit, Summit County Rotary, Breckenridge Mountain Rotary, Breckenridge Grand Vacations – BGV Gives, Building Hope, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Alpine Bank, Slifer Smith and Frampton Foundation, Summit Realtor Foundation, Climax Molybdenum, the towns of Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon & Silverthorne, Summit High School, Snowy Peaks, Bonnie Ward, Downstairs at Eric’s, Catherine Smith Mountain Homes and Real Estate, Subway, Blue Moon Bakery, Snarfs, Colorado Rockies, Chick Fil A – Denver West, Mountain Glo Salon, Breck Inn, Summit County Government, Summit County Youth and Family Services, Summit County Community and Senior Center, Summit Transit Authority, Summit Stage, Fatty’s Pizzeria, Young Life and Skyline Cinema just to name a few of the community businesses & individuals that stepped up to reward our kids for making a safe choice on prom night.
We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the more than 50 amazing volunteers who helped decorate, chaperone, and clean-up on the night of the event. It truly takes a village, and ours showed up in spades!
