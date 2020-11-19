Letter to the editor: The Summit Daily opinion page pushes us further apart

A reasonable person of sound mind needs to explain why we need divisive, polarizing and inflammatory rhetoric from either the far left or far right every week in the Summit Daily News?

The election is over. Continuing to fuel the fire accomplishes no useful purpose. Electing politicians from both the far left and far right has resulted in a dysfunctional U.S. government that lurches from one shutdown to the next. It is time to dial it back and restore polite bipartisan negotiations that will enable us to solve our problems.

I get the First Amendment, but giving credibility to extremist views every week doesn’t do anything except exacerbate our differences when it is time for us to come together politely and focus on the real problems that need solving. COVID is obviously the elephant in the room, and then we can move on to the economy, health care, infrastructure, racial inequality, etc.

The Summit Daily has a duty not to give weekly print space to anyone whose views push us further apart. That goes equally for the far right and the far left.