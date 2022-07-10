Letter to the Editor: The town of Dillon deserves our appreciation for Fourth of July

Thanks to the town of Dillon for an exceptional weekend of music for the Fourth of July, truly showcasing what makes Dillon, and the Dillon Amphitheater, the greatest place on Earth.

On Sunday, Bob Dylan himself — possibly the greatest creative mind this country has ever produced — invited us to join him as he contemplates America’s past, present and future through song. Rather than a cash-in greatest hits set, Bob treated us — with the help of a crack backing band — to an evening reflecting on the various permutations of our collective American myths: our shared failures, our personal victories and what it would be mean for us all to find salvation — whether that be personal, spiritual, or salvation through reckoning with American history. It’s no accident that Bob leaned heavily on his new material, with tastefully selected deeper cuts that explore themes of transformation (often through love). He invited the audience to join him as he constructed a career-capping argument through song, and as he sang in his final song of the night, the exquisite “Every Grain of Sand:” “Then onward in my journey I come to understand, That every hair is numbered like every grain of sand.”

One final note on Sunday, it was also highly enjoyable to hear the famously tight-lipped Dylan acknowledge the Dillon audience and joke: “Dillon? That’s what I’m called sometimes too.”

On Monday, the town treated us to a performance from the Colorado Symphony who, like Bob, invited us to explore the animating myths and truths of America. From orchestral pieces, Broadway tunes, and selections from the Great American Songbook, Monday’s performance was a brilliant, and beautifully rendered, reminder of how lucky we are to be here — whatever that may mean for you.