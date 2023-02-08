Letter to the Editor: The US Postal Service issues in Summit County are ridiculous

I am responding to the front-page article regarding the U.S. Postal Service issues in Summit County.

I completely relate to the comment by the Dillion resident in the article about the Post Office when she stated, “My mail is being held hostage.”

Let me explain: As a Frisco resident, I have to work six days a week in order to afford housing. My landlord raised my rent by 35% to compensate for the tax increase to his short-term rental properties. That means I run errands during my lunch breaks, but the Frisco Post Office is closed during my lunch hour and I work on Saturdays, so I am unable to collect my mail then either.

Thus, I now have to tap into my time-off account to go to the post office when it is open. Additionally, the post office box fee went up and is now just under $200 a year. And when I am in line at the post office, others waiting are asking if they can move to the front of the line because they are on their lunch break and have to get back to work.

I so do not mind accommodating others in need — truly, no big deal. However, when one looks at the whole picture, there is a problem:

P.O. box fee increases for fewer open hours

You have to take time off to get my mail and packages

Residents have to negotiate with other residents to move up in the line to avoid issues with their employers.

Come on! This is pretty ridiculous!