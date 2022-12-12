Letter to the Editor: The US Postal Service wouldn’t lie to us, right?

The United States Postal Service has delivered a Christmas gift for all Summit County residents. During a recent Thursday night football broadcast, it ran a commercial titled “Holiday Ready.” It takes viewers on a road trip showcasing postal employees in festive-named locations across the United States while spreading the message of the Postal Service delivering for America.

In this commercial the narrator says, “serving every address in America.” So, fellow residents, our physical addresses and mailing addresses are now the same. No longer do we have to endure, “We do not ship to post office boxes.” ‘Tis a great day indeed. They wouldn’t lie to us, would they? Merry Christmas to all.