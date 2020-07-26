Letter to the editor: The word ‘racism’ is being used as skeleton key for the election
Keystone
Four election cycles ago, the word “terrorism” was used constantly as a skeleton key to victory. That word today is “racism.” We are fooled by not only ordinary citizens but also elected officials, who are supposed to take care of daily community business and not be involved in diversifying projects by the American establishment, which does not care who wins as long as their money is secured.
