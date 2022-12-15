Letter to the Editor: The world needs your light, so don’t let it be dimmed

The world needs your light. God’s family has no outsiders. Everyone is an insider. When our lightbulb becomes unscrewed, brightness immediately stops. When our lightbulb dims, it is time for self-reflection. What is God trying to tell me?

This chapter in my book is one of many gifts that I willingly bestow to God. My mission being — reach out to the mentally ill. Too many people, especially the young, are committing suicide.

Our planet is laden with lost souls — depressed, anxious and lost. When we do well, when we allow our light to shine abundantly it spreads out, it is for the whole of humanity.

To those lightbulbs with dimmed lights — know this: there is a plan. The Godly plan being that you’ll become a vibrant light in this universe. Be patient, trust and know that God is working overtime to create in you a sparking light bulb — one that loves, one that heals, one that showers compassion on others. Just as there are no snowflakes alike, there are no lightbulbs alike.

Do not berate yourselves if it takes time to restore your light bulb to full capacity. As I reflected upon this over the years, I reached a point of submission to God and his loving mercy. God opened the many windows of my soul to uplift and create a life of depth, possibility and beauty.

This life is awaiting you. Remember this. If just one light bulb dims or unscrews, it affects our planet in a detrimental way. We all have a responsibility to bring forth a brilliance that cannot be mistaken — aura of love and light. We are all lightbulbs; there are no two life-giving lights that shine exactly the same.