Letter to the editor: There are more important issues than the economy
Silverthorne
Well, to Henry Rissier of Silverthorne, I say he should hold his nose, not about Trump but about himself. He’s worried about his economy? There are two economies, one where people are subjugated and one where there is equal opportunity. If you believe in reincarnation, I just wish his next life were in Nazi Germany, where he might learn what racism does to people. The only good thing about Trump is that he has emboldened the racists where we can see them. They are out of the closet. Let’s put them back in or brand them so we can see who they really are!
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User