Letter to the Editor: There are too many negatives to making Keystone its own town; vote no

This is the second part of my series of letters opposing Keystone incorporation.

Should we “free Keystone” from county government negligence since we are a cash cow to other county needs and receive almost nothing in return? These are the words presented by some. But is this really so bad? Do we really think that suddenly Colorado Highway 6 will be a gateway to heaven not hell? Do we need more parking since the number of ski days in the U.S. are almost flat for the last 20 years? Do we need another body of government to do something that should be done by us using proper communication petitioning our elected representatives to work harder if we as voters feel there is a need for improvement?

The argument could go on and on.

There is no one valuable reason for incorporation. It will cost more. It will encroach our privacy more. It will not bring more constitutionals right to pursue happiness with. It will bring frustration to decision making processes. It will bring political fights to our small society. It will bring anxiety of election processes that divide our country so deeply. It will bring more taxes and traffic tickets, and at the end we all will pay for that.

Do we really want to vote for that?

If committee members are so unhappy, let’s vote for our Keystone representative as a commissioner during the next election. It will cost almost nothing. We can unite on a single purpose, and we can bring a resolution to all our needs. But for now, let’s not try to fix something that works.

I am a happy Keystone citizen in my resort as it is, and I see no reason to change it. Please remember my fellow neighbors: you can marry the devil only once, and there is no divorce from this marriage.