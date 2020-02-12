Letter to the editor: There’s a reason we killed dangerous wolves in the past

Written in response to the column, “Thinking Outside the Classroom: Wolves in Colorado.”

Author Christina Wheeler should best think more outside. Reintroduction of wolves in Idaho resulted in 90% of that state’s elk population disappearing. In Wyoming, the moose population has been devastated, too. Fortunately, no child has been attacked yet, but it is only a matter of time. There’s a reason these dangerous animals were put down in the past. Think about that.