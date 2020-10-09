Letter to the editor: There’s only one choice for District 3 county commissioner

Full disclosure: I am speaking as a private citizen in this narrative, not as the executive director of Friends of the Lower Blue River. I live in northern Silverthorne. I care about our environment, maintaining the integrity and pristine nature of the Lower Blue River Valley. I’m currently fighting an audacious proposal to put a gravel mine across from my home.

I’ve looked at the District 3 county commission candidates: Democrat Josh Blanchard, unaffiliated candidate Erin Young and Bruce Butler running as an independent. The Summit Daily News reported Butler was registered as a Republican until 2019. Attendees say he was the only District 3 candidate at a recent Republican fundraiser.

There is one clear choice. The only candidate I believe is like-minded is Blanchard. He currently sits on the Lower Blue Planning Commission and cares about the Blue River Valley.

Butler showed his stripes during the Summit Sky Ranch public hearings, when he served as mayor of Silverthorne. Clearly after a great deal of backroom wheeling and dealing, the Silverthorne Town Council voted to triple the density of the Sky Ranch project to 240 lots. His council negated the 80-lot decision made by a previous Town Council. Hundreds of people spoke against the impact on traffic, wildlife and safety.

We need a commissioner in District 3 who sees the big picture and understands the value of preserving the beauty and integrity of our environment. That person is Blanchard.

Blanchard is committed to our Summit County quality of life, being a good steward of development, enhancing our arts culture, and preserving the natural environment essential to our economy and valued by our citizens. He alone will preserve our open space, ensure our Blue River is clean and maintain the rural character in the Lower Blue River Valley. Please vote for Blanchard!