Letter to the editor: These places made our community garden possible
Jennifer Pedersen
Sulverthorne
Silvana’s Community Garden wishes to express our thanks for the support provided by the town of Silverthorne, the Summit County landfill, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, and Lowe’s.
Your commitment to our community and our garden are greatly appreciated. Thank you for being so supportive and generous.
