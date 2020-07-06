Letter to the editor: Things to consider before you support Black Lives Matter

Black lives matter, but the #BLM Movement has been completely hijacked. We saw evidence of that right here in Frisco a few weeks ago, as participants chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot”, which is a completely fabricated catch phrase that has no basis in the truth (this came out in the trial for the Ferguson cop who was acquitted). BLM co-founders have made no secret of their intentions and ideology. BLM Cofounders, Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza embrace their alignment with the U.S. Communist Party and terrorist organizations like the Black Panther Party. Just last week, Hawk Newson, head of #BLM in New York said, “if we don’t get what we want, we’ll burn down this system and replace it.” See their own words in their platform: m4bl.org/end-the-war-on-black-people.

Supporting radical Communist and Socialist agendas and anarchists IS NOT GLAMOROUS! It’s terrifying! Ask your grandparents or watch some of the Netflix shows. Explore the horrors of rogue Socialists like Hitler, Communists Stalin and Lenin, or Karl Marx, the revolutionist that inspired them. We are losing sight of what it means to be a Republic, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for ALL.

Do Black lives matter only when the Blacks are killed by cops? What about when Black cops are murdered, or innocent Black children are killed by street violence? Decades of Democratic control of the major cities and even a Black Democrat President have not addressed crime and dependency among the Black community. It’s time to recognize and support the policies advocated by Black leaders and advocates like Secretary Ben Carson, Senator Tim Scott, Candace Owens, Thomas Sowell, Michael Steele and Condoleeza Rice. Look them up!