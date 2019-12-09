Letter to the editor: Thinking 1A taxes would improve community was naive

Written in response to the letter to the editor “We need more recycling bins across Summit County,” published Dec. 5 in the Summit Daily News.

I’m not trying to be rude here, but did you really think voting for 1A would have a real benefit impacting any of the issues the summit “nonprofits” claimed?

Let’s wake up. If people want to be philanthropic, let them do so. But do not tax me against my will for your projects that keep you employed and your board of directors in a more favorable tax situation for themselves.