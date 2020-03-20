Letter to the editor: This coronavirus madness has gotten out of hand

When you look at what has happened in Summit County in the past few days, you have to wonder where our officials came from. While it is unfortunate that we have had the virus in Colorado, it needs to be looked at in relation to other causes of death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 18,000 deaths nationwide last year related to seasonal flu. We could start by banning anyone who has not gotten the flu shot from leaving their house. In Colorado, there were 632 deaths from traffic accidents last year. Certainly we should shut down all roads in the state and require all vehicles be quarantined at their home or business.

This virus madness has got out of hand. Let people know the risk and let them make their own decision on the amount of risk they are willing to take. In order to return to a sane situation, we should require all public officials to take an IQ test and score at least 45 to hold office. If Summit and Breckenridge really wanted to help, they could suspend all property and business taxes for this year. Does anyone know how many signatures are needed to call for a recall election?