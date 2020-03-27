Letter to the editor: This is a challenge that we’ll all overcome together

Transforming a natural disaster from abstraction to reality seems to force us to face an important question. Being asked to act in favor of the lives of our neighbors is a bit like looking at a reflection in a mirror, as if splitting from our normal routines is somehow a dialogue on our moral convictions. Could we, as an interconnected community, rise to the occasion to all shoulder a share of the weight? A Norwegian bar owner in New York City broadcast her answer to this question on national news: “Either it will go well, or it will pass.” Her belief in our resilience pushes us toward a hopeful “yes.”

Facing any disaster is a challenge that defines a generation. But believe it or not, this will be merely a cold memory on this day in just a few months. So take your advice from John Kelley, an astronaut, while isolation is still our chief concern; recall that he remained on the International Space Station for a full year — in relative isolation far longer than our quarantine is likely to last.

First, follow a schedule. Retaining normality offers a calm sense of security. But in his editorial to The New York Times, Kelley made sure to point out the necessity of throwing in time to have fun and relax. Second, find and keep a hobby. Harder done than said, of course, but satisfaction and accomplishment go a long way in boosting happiness. And while you’re shredding a new guitar and the Game of Thrones, remember to reach out to family and friends; we are facing just the same challenge and are thus connected through solidarity. And when the next challenge comes, we’ll simply take the next step. Fear of the unknown aside, this is a challenge we’ll all overcome together.