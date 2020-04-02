Letter to the editor: This is no time for stirring the political cauldron
Silverthorne
Written in response to “Colorado Democrats must stop politicizing the new coronavirus” by letter writer Garnett Payne.
Payne, it’s shameful of you to stir the political cauldron during this time of crisis. It’s a time to come together, not to play “he said, she said.” Your letter to the Summit Daily was a political hate tirade against Democrats and not helpful during this pandemic. Summit County will address politics at the polls in November. For now, I hope you will give Summit County’s population a break and drop your hate attacks until this pandemic is over. I don’t check party affiliations before I check up on neighbors and friends, and neither should you. We happen to have a lot of Democrats in Summit County working really hard to save your butt. You might get to know a few of them before this is over.
