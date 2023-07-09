Letter to the editor: This trail closure was poorly thought through by the US Forest Service

While searching the U.S. Forest Service website in vain for any sort of public notice or comment opportunity on still another grossly unhelpful and destructive deforestation project, I did find a notice dated July 7 that said starting July 10 — just in time for its great flower displays — the immensely popular Shrine Ridge Trail would be closed for trail work on weekdays for the entire summer!

What kind of sense does it make to condense seven days of already overcrowded visitation into two days a week? Why do it during peak visitation time, rather perhaps than waiting until fall perhaps? I suppose that’s the kind of thing to be expected from the U.S. Forest Disservice, but …