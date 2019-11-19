Letter to the editor: Thoughts on Liddick’s perspective on the impeachment inquiry

Ex-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch served our country with integrity for 33 years, then had a smear campaign by President Donald Trump and his followers of lies against this wonderful woman. This country should be ashamed. But Morgan Liddick attacks this woman who was threatened by our president, and Liddick supports Congressman Jim Jordan. Men who threaten women are not good men, and Jim Jordan, from Ohio, was involved in a cover up of high school boys being raped at an Ohio State University wrestling program where Jordan worked at that time. After watching Jordan’s ridiculous and time wasting comments, I wondered why the voters of Ohio voted for a person of Jordan’s character (I am from Ohio). Jordan’s congressional district is one of the most gerrymandered districts one can imagine (look it up). This exposes Liddick’s true character.