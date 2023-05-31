Letter to the editor: Ticket prices at Dillon Amphitheater are getting out of hand
Dillon
I went on the Dillon Amphitheater website yesterday to see which concerts I wanted to attend.
I selected Shawn Colvin as it was the first. I filled out a request for two tickets and was astonished when the price came up to almost $350.
Not only can we no longer afford to live here, but formerly free concerts are now out of our budget as well. Thanks, Dillon!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.