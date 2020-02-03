Letter to the editor: Timberline Disposal asks customers to call with problems

Well, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so they say.

After my letter to the editor about Timberline Disposal was published Jan. 28, I received a phone call from local sales territory manager Coley Campbell on Jan. 30. After listening to me and reviewing everything, they adjusted what I owed and said they will try to improve. Namely, he said they should have let everyone know in advance of the new charges for extras and promised to make those new charges clear to all new customers as well as notify all existing customers in upcoming invoices. He promised to work on the helpfulness and courteousness of the office staff (huge positive difference versus the three or four previous phone encounters), and he agreed to not send anything of mine to collections. So in the end, we were able to sort everything out.

It is a shame that it took a letter in the Summit Daily News to get anyone to act, but they did. If you are having issues like mine, Campbell encourages you to go to the Timberline website to reach out to them.