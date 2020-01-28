Letter to the editor: Timberline Disposal could be ripe for a class-action suit

Timberline Disposal is horrible! So many complaints on their Facebook page, complaints from customers in the Summit Daily, etc. Now more rate increases are coming, with equally bad service. A prerecorded greeting at their office mentions new rate increases.

I got slapped with fees this fall, which were not disclosed to me in advance, for an extra can I put out on occasion, like I had for years previously — on occasion — without any issues or extra charges. I COULD pack all the trash into one can, but instead loosely filled two cans, sometimes, as it did not involve packing it.

Well, with the last buyout they implemented a new policy of fees for extra cans ($25 per extra can), out of the blue, and did not tell me (or anyone I assume) in advance, and just sent out new invoices after the fact. I canceled immediately and went to another carrier (the nationwide green one) and now Timberline has been adding “late fees” to those surprise fees that I refuse to pay. Now they informed me they are sending it to a collection agency, saying it will hit my credit.

I am not sure, but I think it is a bit underhanded to change a policy with new fees, and not inform anyone in advance of those fees/changes, and then send out demand letters for payment for the surprise fees.

If anyone else is in the same situation, as she said on the phone, “I wanted to see if you will pay before we send ALL these to collections” — meaning there are a lot of us, and we want get a mini-class action lawsuit with an attorney, let me know! timberlinelawsuit@gc1.net