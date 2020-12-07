Letter to the editor: Time for Republicans to tone down rhetoric and move on

Karen Degenhart’s Dec. 3 letter on the presidential election asks us to look at evidence using YouTube. I would submit that if you look at the actual court decisions (rather than bobbleheads on YouTube), no credible evidence of fraud has been presented. Trump has won one case and lost 47 (as of Monday morning). He has lost all of his recounts. His lawyers are submitting briefs that are frivolous, full of errors, do not have supporting evidence, do not have qualified expert witnesses and contain hearsay. Rudy Giuliani in oral arguments did not answer correctly what type of scrutiny should be applied. In Georgia, Dominion is being gone after for changing votes. Never mind that they hand recounted the ballots and there was no significant change. They were then machine counted and no significant change. Trump’s personal lawyer, Attorney General William Barr, has said there has not been any fraud significant enough to overturn the election.

Why would there be fraud on the presidential ballot but none of the others? The Democrats actually did terrible. They did not gain any state legislatures, lost some of their majority in the House and won only two Senate seats (with another two outstanding).

What is happening with the continuing protest of this election is that a significant number of voters are losing faith in the system, which is not a good thing. What is also happening is Trump’s super PAC is raking in the money, over $200 million since the election. He is under no motivation to stop the protests because it is such a money maker for him. The politicians know Trump lost. It is time for them to admit it, tone down the rhetoric and move on.