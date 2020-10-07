Letter to the editor: Together, we will work to end Alzheimer’s disease

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of medical research. As members of Congress address the needs of people most impacted by COVID-19, they’re also continuing their work to address another devastating disease affecting the same population: Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Congress will soon finalize this year’s federal budget, including funding for the National Institutes of Health, which is at the center of the federal government’s medical research activities. National Institutes of Health scientists and researchers say they need an additional $354 million this year for their work to develop a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Today, there are 76,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s and another quarter of a million family members caring for them, including residents of Summit County. They are waiting for effective treatment and a cure for this devastating disease.

I want to thank Rep. Joe Neguse for his strong and consistent support of Coloradans struggling with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. This support includes securing the resources for the scientists and researchers who make preventing, treating and curing dementia their life’s work.

Together, we will end Alzheimer’s.