Letter to the Editor: Too high of a cost for affordable housing
April 2, 2018
Affordable housing? Yes. Frisco 2B? No.
I have voted no on Frisco's ballot issue 2B. And I really believe in all the affordable housing we can get!
I feel as if this issue was sprung on us with not enough education. We have seen no pictures of the proposed site use … which actually could be charming, incorporating gazebo, green space and meeting space into an architecturally harmonious affordable-housing complex. But how affordable is it going to be? And why are we in such a rush when the previously touted and advertised (including community open houses and site plans) development on the Dam Road was apparently "moving too fast" for Frisco?
We need more information before making an irrevocable decision.
Sandi Bruns
Frisco
