Letter to the Editor: Town of Breckenridge ought to show respect for its rightful founders

Bet you didn’t know that there’s a so-called park on the bustling Riverwalk in Breckenridge that was dedicated to the three Norwegian pioneers that helped put the town on the map. How many thousands walked right by it without knowing?

In between the backside of the Breckenridge Welcome Center and the back patio of The Crown sits a park that now sits in ignominy because of the lack of signage and credit.

Before the current council decides to rescind the dedication that occurred 12 years ago this past July, can we get some signage and delineation of this?

Currently, it’s an unmarked lawn that dogs tend to leave their mark on rather than a true, dedicated marker. The town officials will use it for bike parking for Oktoberfest, but let’s rededicate it properly before they decide it’s a perfect space for an e-charging station for a fleet of parking scooters or the new digs for the short-term rental czar.

Show some respect for your elders, town of Breckenridge, other than just handing Trygve Berge half of a pair of skis on his 90th birthday.

