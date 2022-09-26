Letter to the Editor: Trump has been out of office for two years, it’s time to move on
David Gray
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Rabbi Joel Schwartzman says he was “repeatedly struck by how history is repeating itself,” referring to the Holocaust Documentary on PBS. Then he blames “Donald Trump and Co., which I assume means, “those MAGA people.”
Rabbi, Trump’s been out of office for two years. You’re not following the script. You’re supposed to blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now.
And I always thought that my rabbis dealt in wisdom and grace, not partisan polemics.
Letters to the Editor
