Letter to the editor: Trump has done nothing but damage during pandemic

When it first appeared, I raised alarm bells that we all had better take this virus seriously. Those who were wise went out and stockpiled things like thermometers, oximeters (which measure the amount of oxygen in the blood), soup, Tylenol and even toilet paper. Then on April 23, I sent another letter condemning Donald Trump’s lies about COVID-19 testing being available when it clearly was not.

At nearly every turn, Trump has lied about the spreading virus. He hasn’t acted other than to tell us repeatedly how he shut down travel from China. Did he lead the effort to provide personal protective equipment? Did he encourage mask-wearing? Did he rally Americans, citing science along the way? Did he show concern, understanding or empathy for the American families who were losing loved ones? Did he show care about you?

Trump’s single focus has been keeping the economy open. He wanted churches open on Easter. He now demands that schools be open as well — not that he cares that our children are safely learning, but he knows that if the schools aren’t open, parents can’t go to their jobs. Without a booming economy, he can’t win this election. So he holds rallies that are potential super-spreaders.

Trump repeatedly tells us that the virus will magically disappear or that we’re rounding the curve when, in fact, we’re clearly not. The total number of cases nationally is spiking to new highs each day.

Trump’s sorry relationship with the truth may be his undoing. Meanwhile, it is critical for people to stay safe. No one knows what long-term damage this virus may do to those who contract it. Given his track record, we know what damage Trump will do.